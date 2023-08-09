FIGS, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for FIGS in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIGS. Barclays boosted their price objective on FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James cut FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.02.

FIGS Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of FIGS stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.62. FIGS has a 52 week low of $5.55 and a 52 week high of $13.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 100.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.07 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. FIGS’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $113,065.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,831.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 13,557 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total value of $113,065.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 454,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,792,831.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 11,347 shares of FIGS stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $90,889.47. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,662,447.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 469,025 shares of company stock worth $3,873,150 over the last three months. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in FIGS in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of FIGS during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of FIGS by 376.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in FIGS in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

