KeyCorp Weighs in on FIGS, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FIGS)

FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of FIGS in a research report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst N. Zatzkin now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for FIGS’s current full-year earnings is $0.06 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for FIGS’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on FIGS. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of FIGS in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James downgraded shares of FIGS from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FIGS from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.02.

FIGS Stock Down 3.1 %

FIGS stock opened at $6.79 on Monday. FIGS has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $13.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.82 and its 200 day moving average is $7.62. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 100.16, a PEG ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $138.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.07 million. FIGS had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 6.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIGS. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in FIGS in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in FIGS by 376.3% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in FIGS during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in FIGS during the first quarter valued at $51,000. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total value of $31,423.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 436,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,261,280. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Heather L. Hasson sold 88,819 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.45, for a total value of $750,520.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,331,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,248,149.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniella Turenshine sold 4,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.48, for a total transaction of $31,423.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 436,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,261,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 469,025 shares of company stock worth $3,873,150 over the last quarter. 21.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FIGS

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and scrubwaer and non-scrubwear offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, and other lifestyle apparel.

