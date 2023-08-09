KeyCorp Comments on Enovis Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ENOV)

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Enovis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

ENOV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. 888 reissued an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a report on Monday, June 26th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Enovis in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Enovis currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Enovis Stock Performance

Shares of ENOV stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 2.51. Enovis has a one year low of $43.88 and a one year high of $66.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.04.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.06 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of Enovis stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total transaction of $34,939.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 886 shares of company stock worth $49,613. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in shares of Enovis by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in Enovis by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 42,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 10,746 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Enovis by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 8,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Enovis by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 14,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $785,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Enovis in the 1st quarter worth $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

