Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Reduced by Northland Capmk

Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Northland Capmk lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Encore Capital Group in a research note issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst M. Grondahl now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Encore Capital Group’s current full-year earnings is $5.25 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Encore Capital Group’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.17). Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 0.67% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $323.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

ECPG has been the topic of a number of other reports. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Encore Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Encore Capital Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.50.

Encore Capital Group Price Performance

Encore Capital Group stock opened at $50.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $50.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Encore Capital Group has a 1 year low of $42.50 and a 1 year high of $58.46.

Insider Activity at Encore Capital Group

In other Encore Capital Group news, Director Laura Olle sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.69, for a total transaction of $50,637.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,455,441.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Encore Capital Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 840,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $40,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 143.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 135,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 79,805 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,038 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Encore Capital Group by 563.6% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 153,827 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $7,477,000 after purchasing an additional 130,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of Encore Capital Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,591,000.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc, a specialty finance company, provides debt recovery solutions and other related services for consumers across financial assets worldwide. The company purchases portfolios of defaulted consumer receivables at deep discounts to face value, as well as manages them by working with individuals as they repay their obligations and works toward financial recovery.

Featured Articles

