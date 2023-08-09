Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Exact Sciences Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now anticipates that the medical research company will post earnings per share of ($0.49) for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by $0.05. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 18.76% and a negative return on equity of 14.08%. The business had revenue of $622.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $601.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.94) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis.

EXAS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Exact Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.12.

EXAS opened at $84.50 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.41. Exact Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $29.27 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.33 and its 200 day moving average is $76.46. The stock has a market cap of $15.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.42.

In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, General Counsel James Herriott sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,556.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,352 shares of company stock valued at $683,539. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 29,859 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 65,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Exact Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

