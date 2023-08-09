EVgo, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) – Analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for EVgo in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for EVgo’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.46 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 457.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EVGO. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of EVgo in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.23.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on EVgo

EVgo Trading Up 2.9 %

EVGO opened at $4.94 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.94. EVgo has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $12.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 230.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 689.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,019 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. 13.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at EVgo

In other EVgo news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Catherine Zoi sold 60,030 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.98, for a total value of $238,919.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 163,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,908.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 55,846 shares in the company, valued at $230,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076 in the last ninety days. 73.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.