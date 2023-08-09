EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for EVgo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. Northland Capmk analyst A. Sinha expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.87) per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for EVgo’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.67) EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on EVGO. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of EVgo from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of EVgo from $6.20 to $5.10 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their target price on shares of EVgo from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.23.

Shares of EVGO opened at $4.94 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 1.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.33. EVgo has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $12.65.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $50.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.46 million. EVgo’s revenue for the quarter was up 457.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.51) earnings per share.

In other news, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total value of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,643.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other EVgo news, COO Dennis G. Kish sold 20,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total value of $79,823.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 37,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,997.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Francine Sullivan sold 11,819 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.13, for a total transaction of $48,812.47. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 55,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $230,643.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 143,347 shares of company stock worth $572,076. 73.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EVgo by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,147 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in EVgo by 3.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 57,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its stake in EVgo by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 55,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,012 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 1.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 193,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its position in EVgo by 7.0% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. 13.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

