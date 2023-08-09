Zacks Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note issued to investors on Friday, August 4th. Zacks Research analyst M. Kaushik now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $3.28 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.09. The consensus estimate for Domino’s Pizza’s current full-year earnings is $13.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s Q4 2023 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.44 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.68 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

DPZ has been the subject of a number of other reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $343.00 to $383.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $389.17.

Domino's Pizza Price Performance

DPZ stock opened at $398.11 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $347.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $332.99. Domino’s Pizza has a fifty-two week low of $285.84 and a fifty-two week high of $417.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. abrdn plc lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,436 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,443,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,778 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $12,124,000. PDT Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 207.3% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,004,000 after acquiring an additional 7,797 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Advisors LLC PA bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at $593,000. 90.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,733,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.58%.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

