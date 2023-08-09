EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) Forecasted to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of ($0.35) Per Share

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.35) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

EQT has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on EQT from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. Mizuho raised their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Stephens assumed coverage on EQT in a report on Monday, April 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.88.

Shares of EQT stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. EQT has a 12 month low of $28.10 and a 12 month high of $51.97. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a PE ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.75%.

In other news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,518,955.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of EQT by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,915 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,532,000 after buying an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC now owns 9,328 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 14,594 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $600,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its stake in shares of EQT by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 12,356 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of EQT by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 209,156 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,603,000 after buying an additional 14,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

