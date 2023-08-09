Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV) Cut by KeyCorp

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Free Report) – Stock analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for Enovis in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 3rd. KeyCorp analyst M. Mishan now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.52. The consensus estimate for Enovis’ current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Enovis’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.35 EPS.

ENOV has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Enovis from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Enovis from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Enovis in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, 888 restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Enovis in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Enovis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.29.

Enovis Price Performance

Enovis stock opened at $57.74 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.64 and a beta of 2.04. Enovis has a 1 year low of $43.88 and a 1 year high of $66.71. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.41 and a 200-day moving average of $58.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Enovis (NYSE:ENOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $428.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $420.06 million. Enovis had a positive return on equity of 3.74% and a negative net margin of 8.52%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 earnings per share.

Insider Buying and Selling at Enovis

In other Enovis news, CFO Phillip Benjamin (Ben) Berry sold 645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.17, for a total value of $34,939.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,095,479.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 886 shares of company stock worth $49,613. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 156,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,006,000 after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,209,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,674,000 after purchasing an additional 44,972 shares in the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enovis by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after purchasing an additional 26,917 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enovis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

About Enovis

Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company focus on developing clinically differentiated solutions worldwide. It also manufacture and distributes medical devices which are used for reconstructive surgery, rehabilitation, pain management, and physical therapy. The company operates through Prevention and Recovery, and Reconstructive segments.

