Brokers Set Expectations for Exact Sciences Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Exact Sciences in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings of ($0.49) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.52). The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($1.94) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.90) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.15) EPS.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The medical research company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $622.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.14 million. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 18.76%. Exact Sciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.94) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on EXAS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Exact Sciences in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark downgraded Exact Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Exact Sciences from $99.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Exact Sciences from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.12.

EXAS stock opened at $84.50 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $100.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $92.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.46. The company has a market capitalization of $15.27 billion, a PE ratio of -35.00 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 15.0% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 229,253 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $21,527,000 after buying an additional 29,859 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 65,590 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,159,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the period. Commerce Bank raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 2.9% during the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 13,107 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter worth $228,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.5% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,066,102 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $100,107,000 after purchasing an additional 45,815 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $114,804.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, Director James Edward Doyle sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $194,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,076,556.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Baranick sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total value of $114,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,389.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,352 shares of company stock worth $683,539 in the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

