Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for EQT Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:EQT)

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of EQT in a report issued on Thursday, August 3rd. Zacks Research analyst N. Banerjee now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of ($0.35) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $2.09 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.44 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.03 EPS.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $993.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 38.44%. EQT’s quarterly revenue was down 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.83 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on EQT from $46.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lifted their target price on EQT from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on EQT from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on EQT from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

EQT stock opened at $42.91 on Monday. EQT has a 52-week low of $28.10 and a 52-week high of $51.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 8th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.75%.

In related news, CAO Todd James sold 31,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.56, for a total value of $1,201,915.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,518,955.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Andesa Financial Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 10,257.1% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 725 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, City Holding Co. acquired a new position in shares of EQT during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 92.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. As of December 31, 2022, it had 25.0 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, natural gas liquids, and crude oil reserves across approximately 2.0 million gross acres, including 1.8 million gross acres in the Marcellus play.

