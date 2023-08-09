Luna Innovations (LUNA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Luna Innovations to post earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.05 million. Luna Innovations had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a positive return on equity of 2.55%. On average, analysts expect Luna Innovations to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ LUNA opened at $8.94 on Wednesday. Luna Innovations has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $10.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.60 million, a P/E ratio of -127.70 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Luna Innovations in the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Luna Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Luna Innovations by 26.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,167 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Luna Innovations in the first quarter valued at about $148,000. Institutional investors own 50.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LUNA shares. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research report on Friday, July 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Luna Innovations in a report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Luna Innovations Incorporated provides fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. The company offers test and measurement equipment for fiber optic components and sub-assemblies; polarization control products, including components, modules, and instruments to measure, manage, and control polarization and group delay in fiber optic networks; tunable lasers; and single frequency lasers.

