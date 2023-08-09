Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) Rating Lowered to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

NASDAQ ESLT opened at $208.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.67 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Elbit Systems has a 12 month low of $162.01 and a 12 month high of $244.80.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The aerospace company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.03). Elbit Systems had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 5.13%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. On average, analysts expect that Elbit Systems will post 7.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 26th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 23rd. Elbit Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 25.98%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,670 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Elbit Systems by 26.2% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 395 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Elbit Systems by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,708 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Elbit Systems by 14.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 695 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Elbit Systems by 6.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,556 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.67% of the company’s stock.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a portfolio of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for the defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications primarily in Israel. The company operates through Aerospace, C4I and Cyber, ISTAR and EW, Land, and Elbit Systems of America segments.

