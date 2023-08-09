StockNews.com Upgrades Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) to “Hold”

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on AAOI. B. Riley raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Northland Securities increased their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $10.00 to $12.50 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley Financial upgraded Applied Optoelectronics to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.50 to $11.50 in a report on Friday, August 4th.

Get Applied Optoelectronics alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Down 1.5 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

AAOI stock opened at $12.19 on Monday. Applied Optoelectronics has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $387.40 million, a PE ratio of -4.95 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.60.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,002,188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 304,978 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 112.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 82,197 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 43,547 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 2,652 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the second quarter worth $1,025,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.07% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Optoelectronics

(Get Free Report)

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecom equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Optoelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Optoelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.