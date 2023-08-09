Nucor (NYSE:NUE) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NUE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Nucor from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Wolfe Research raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Nucor from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Nucor from $156.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $191.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.33.

NYSE NUE opened at $169.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Nucor has a 1-year low of $102.86 and a 1-year high of $182.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $159.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.80. The company has a market capitalization of $42.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.60.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.22. Nucor had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 28.00%. The business had revenue of $9.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $9.67 EPS. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 18.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 11th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 11.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 155,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 27,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.19, for a total transaction of $4,601,510.21. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 155,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,163,300.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Allen C. Behr sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.54, for a total value of $1,705,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 84,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,371,917.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,124 shares of company stock worth $8,495,597 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NUE. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 127,059.1% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 155,232,061 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,461,138,000 after acquiring an additional 155,109,984 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Nucor by 101,409.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,646,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $269,989,000 after buying an additional 1,644,854 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Nucor by 391.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,005,223 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $55,399,000 after buying an additional 1,597,162 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nucor by 154.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,727,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $266,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Nucor during the fourth quarter valued at $129,202,000. Institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products.

