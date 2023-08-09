Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Dynagas LNG Partners from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Get Dynagas LNG Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DLNG

Dynagas LNG Partners Stock Performance

NYSE:DLNG opened at $2.88 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.78. Dynagas LNG Partners has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $4.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74. The firm has a market cap of $106.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.52.

Dynagas LNG Partners (NYSE:DLNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 21st. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). Dynagas LNG Partners had a net margin of 29.28% and a return on equity of 9.23%. The firm had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dynagas LNG Partners will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Dynagas LNG Partners

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners during the first quarter valued at $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners by 60.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,594 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 16,400 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dynagas LNG Partners in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dynagas LNG Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dynagas LNG Partners LP, through its subsidiaries, operates in the seaborne transportation industry worldwide. The company owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers. Its fleet consisted of six LNG carriers with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 914,100 cubic meters. Dynagas GP LLC serves as the general partner of Dynagas LNG Partners LP.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynagas LNG Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.