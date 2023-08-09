biote (BTMD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect biote to post earnings of $0.09 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

biote (NASDAQ:BTMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $44.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.38 million. biote had a negative return on equity of 46.62% and a net margin of 56.20%. On average, analysts expect biote to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

biote Price Performance

Shares of BTMD opened at $6.70 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $471.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.69 and a beta of 0.77. biote has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $8.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.66.

Insider Activity at biote

Institutional Trading of biote

In related news, General Counsel Mary Elizabeth Conlon sold 6,240 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total value of $40,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 140,393 shares in the company, valued at $912,554.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BTMD. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of biote during the second quarter worth $445,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of biote during the second quarter worth $44,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of biote during the first quarter worth $69,000. HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of biote during the first quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of biote by 156.4% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,057,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,545,000 after purchasing an additional 644,906 shares during the last quarter. 17.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About biote

biote Corp. operates in medical practice-building business within the hormone optimization space. The company offers a platform for Biote-certified practitioners to optimize imbalances in their patient's hormone, vitamin, and mineral levels, as well as prescribe bioidentical hormone therapies and recommend dietary supplements.

