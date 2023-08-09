Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC) Receives $17.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Banco Santander-Chile (NYSE:BSAC – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $17.00.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Banco Santander-Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 18th.

Shares of NYSE:BSAC opened at $19.45 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $19.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.32. The stock has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.75. Banco Santander-Chile has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.02.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSAC. FMR LLC increased its stake in Banco Santander-Chile by 105.7% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Banco Santander-Chile in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 4,603.2% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 54.2% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Banco Santander-Chile by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander-Chile, together with its subsidiaries, provides commercial and retail banking products and services in Chile. It operates through Retail Banking, Middle-Market, Corporate Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities segments. The company offers debit and credit cards, checking accounts, and savings products; consumer, automobile, commercial, mortgage, and government-guaranteed loans; and Chilean peso and foreign currency-denominated loans to finance various commercial transactions, trade, foreign currency forward contracts, and credit lines, as well as mortgage financing services.

