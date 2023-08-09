Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Receives $93.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $94.25.

APH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Amphenol from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $91.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $89.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th.

In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total transaction of $26,433,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Amphenol news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 300,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.11, for a total value of $26,433,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,045 shares in the company, valued at $7,669,534.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.71, for a total value of $6,653,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,279,847. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,474,062 shares of company stock valued at $126,798,979. 2.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 87,837.8% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 88,111,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,485,030,000 after buying an additional 88,010,804 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 95,441.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,868,807 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,055,971,000 after purchasing an additional 13,854,291 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $653,884,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 400.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,634,009 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,492,000 after buying an additional 7,708,450 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Amphenol by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,811,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $823,186,000 after buying an additional 3,310,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $88.77 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $83.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $79.68. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.24. Amphenol has a 1 year low of $65.21 and a 1 year high of $90.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Amphenol had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 15.15%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Amphenol will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 18th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is presently 27.36%.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

