Flowers Foods (FLO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Flowers Foods to post earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Flowers Foods to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Flowers Foods Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:FLO opened at $24.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowers Foods has a 12 month low of $23.87 and a 12 month high of $30.16. The company has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.47.

Flowers Foods Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 92.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Flowers Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 11.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,913,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,657,000 after buying an additional 426,547 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,313,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,389,000 after purchasing an additional 243,602 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 206.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,286,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,823,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637,370 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,999,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,254,000 after purchasing an additional 450,441 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Flowers Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,871,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,548,000 after purchasing an additional 252,259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

