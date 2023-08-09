Credicorp (BAP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.38 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Credicorp Stock Performance

Shares of BAP opened at $156.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.88 and a 200-day moving average of $138.35. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.97. Credicorp has a one year low of $118.33 and a one year high of $159.11.

Institutional Trading of Credicorp

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in Credicorp by 7.9% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,126 shares of the bank’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Credicorp by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 83,156 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,009,000 after buying an additional 11,698 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Credicorp by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,954,170 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $391,104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,270 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Credicorp by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 375,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,409,000 after acquiring an additional 19,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 39.9% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 148,472 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $19,656,000 after purchasing an additional 42,353 shares in the last quarter. 71.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank upgraded Credicorp from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Credicorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Credicorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

