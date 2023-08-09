Kelly Services (KELYA) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.90%. On average, analysts expect Kelly Services to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA opened at $18.38 on Wednesday. Kelly Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.56. The company has a market capitalization of $663.52 million, a P/E ratio of -183.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.87 and its 200 day moving average is $17.30.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on KELYA shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Kelly Services from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Insider Transactions at Kelly Services

In related news, SVP Timothy L. Dupree sold 4,000 shares of Kelly Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total value of $76,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 37,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,874.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kelly Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 606 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Kelly Services by 3.0% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 20,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Kelly Services by 131.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Kelly Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 42,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and placement services in the areas of office, professional, light industrial, and contact center specialties.

