IRIDEX (IRIX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $13.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.64 million. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 12.65% and a negative return on equity of 41.04%. On average, analysts expect IRIDEX to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $1.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.40 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average of $2.17. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $1.76 and a 52 week high of $3.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On IRIDEX

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of IRIDEX by 4.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 240,729 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,115,000 after buying an additional 9,361 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in IRIDEX by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,718 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 3,956 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC acquired a new position in IRIDEX in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of IRIDEX in the first quarter worth $56,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on IRIDEX in a report on Friday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IRIX

IRIDEX Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of retinal disorders; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.