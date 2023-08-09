Analysts Set Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) Target Price at $92.00

Shares of Verbund Ag (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $92.00.
OEZVY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale lowered shares of Verbund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Verbund from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th.
Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter.
VERBUND AG, together with its subsidiaries, generates, trades, and sells electricity to energy exchanges, traders, electric utilities and industrial companies, and households and commercial customers. It operates through Hydro, New Renewables, Sales, Grid, and All Other segments. The company operates hydropower plants with a capacity of 8,417 megawatts (MW); wind farms with a capacity of 468 MW; solar power with a capacity of 443 MW; and 1 thermal power plant.
