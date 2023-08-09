Algoma Steel Group (ASTL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 21st. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $500.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.58 million. Algoma Steel Group had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. On average, analysts expect Algoma Steel Group to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ ASTL opened at $6.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $714.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.46. Algoma Steel Group has a twelve month low of $5.64 and a twelve month high of $9.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 4th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Algoma Steel Group’s payout ratio is 23.81%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTL. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the fourth quarter worth $77,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Algoma Steel Group by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 62.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. The company provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

