Brokerages Set Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) Price Target at $123.50

Shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.50.

Several research analysts have commented on ALLE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Allegion from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Allegion from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Allegion from $138.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th.

Shares of ALLE opened at $111.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $117.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $112.25. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Allegion has a one year low of $87.33 and a one year high of $128.36.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.04. Allegion had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 59.20%. The firm had revenue of $912.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $936.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Allegion will post 6.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allegion news, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $116.62 per share, for a total transaction of $2,040,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Allegion news, SVP Jennifer L. Hawes sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $88,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,340. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John H. Stone bought 17,500 shares of Allegion stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $116.62 per share, with a total value of $2,040,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 94,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,991,201.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALLE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Allegion by 27.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,068 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $996,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 11.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,825 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Allegion by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Allegion by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Allegion by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,336 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.92% of the company’s stock.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

