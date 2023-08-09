XOS (XOS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect XOS to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

XOS (NASDAQ:XOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $4.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.78 million. XOS had a negative net margin of 225.43% and a negative return on equity of 80.67%. On average, analysts expect XOS to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

XOS Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:XOS opened at $0.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $76.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.02 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. XOS has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $2.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.54.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XOS

About XOS

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of XOS by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 32,253 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of XOS in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

Xos, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells battery-electric commercial vehicles. It also offers a range of services to facilitate the transition of fleets to electric vehicles, including charging infrastructure, vehicle maintenance, financing, and service. The company was founded in 2020 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

