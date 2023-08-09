Co-Diagnostics (CODX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Aug 9th, 2023

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODXGet Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODXGet Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CODX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 228,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after acquiring an additional 42,024 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 23.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 79,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 15,238 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 1,277.7% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 78,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 72,535 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Co-Diagnostics by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,871,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,568,000 after acquiring an additional 76,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Co-Diagnostics by 99.0% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 586,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 291,552 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.79% of the company’s stock.

Co-Diagnostics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.

Read More

Earnings History for Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX)

Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.