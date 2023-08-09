Co-Diagnostics (CODX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $0.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 million. Co-Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 261.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.66%. On average, analysts expect Co-Diagnostics to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Co-Diagnostics Stock Up 5.4 %
Shares of Co-Diagnostics stock opened at $1.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.46 million, a P/E ratio of -1.37 and a beta of -0.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.78. Co-Diagnostics has a 12-month low of $0.98 and a 12-month high of $6.95.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Co-Diagnostics
Co-Diagnostics Company Profile
Co-Diagnostics, Inc, a molecular diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and sells reagents used for diagnostic tests that function through the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules in the United States and internationally. It offers polymerase chain reaction (PCR) diagnostic tests for COVID-19, influenza, tuberculosis, hepatitis B and C, human papillomavirus, malaria, chikungunya, dengue, and the zika virus; three multiplexed tests to test mosquitos for the identification of diseases carried by the mosquitos; and molecular tools for detection of infectious diseases, liquid biopsy for cancer screening, and agricultural applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Co-Diagnostics
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What Are Dividend Achievers? An Introduction
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Co-Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Co-Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.