Direct Digital (DRCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Direct Digital to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. On average, analysts expect Direct Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Direct Digital Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.
Direct Digital Company Profile
Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.
