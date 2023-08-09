Direct Digital (DRCT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Direct Digital to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Direct Digital had a return on equity of 56.40% and a net margin of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $21.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.13 million. On average, analysts expect Direct Digital to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Direct Digital alerts:

Direct Digital Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DRCT opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.53. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $1.82 and a twelve month high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $36.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 4.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79.

Institutional Trading of Direct Digital

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DRCT. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Direct Digital by 335.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 94,748 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Direct Digital by 146.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 28,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Direct Digital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Direct Digital in a research note on Thursday, April 20th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DRCT

Direct Digital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.