Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,727 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 92% compared to the typical volume of 2,977 call options.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 7.83. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $24.00.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $178.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,715,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,570,000 after acquiring an additional 713,728 shares during the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd now owns 1,132,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 237,838 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 10.1% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 677,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 62,256 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $676,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 299,769.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 584,550 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

PGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.73.

About Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

