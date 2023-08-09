Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders bought 5,727 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 92% compared to the typical volume of 2,977 call options.
Pagaya Technologies Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:PGY opened at $2.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.66 and a 200 day moving average of $1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 7.83. Pagaya Technologies has a 52 week low of $0.57 and a 52 week high of $24.00.
Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). Pagaya Technologies had a negative net margin of 42.32% and a negative return on equity of 8.02%. The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pagaya Technologies will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
PGY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley started coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4.73.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Pagaya Technologies
About Pagaya Technologies
Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Pagaya Technologies
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.