Cogent Communications (CCOI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.06 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Cogent Communications Stock Down 1.0 %
Cogent Communications stock opened at $58.16 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $63.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 267.15 and a beta of 0.45. Cogent Communications has a twelve month low of $46.75 and a twelve month high of $75.00.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $302,058.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,637,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Thaddeus Gerard Weed sold 4,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total transaction of $302,058.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 58,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,637,152. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven D. Brooks sold 3,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $246,870.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,135. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,007. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on CCOI. Bank of America upgraded Cogent Communications from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Cogent Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 888 restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cogent Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.33.
Cogent Communications Company Profile
Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.
