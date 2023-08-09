AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) will release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. On average, analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %

AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AirSculpt Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIRS. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in AirSculpt Technologies by 141.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 4,443 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in AirSculpt Technologies by 77.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in AirSculpt Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of AirSculpt Technologies by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,537 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.19% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.

About AirSculpt Technologies

AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.

