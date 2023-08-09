AirSculpt Technologies (AIRS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) will release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
AirSculpt Technologies (NASDAQ:AIRS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.06 million. AirSculpt Technologies had a negative net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 1.43%. On average, analysts expect AirSculpt Technologies to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
AirSculpt Technologies Stock Down 2.2 %
AirSculpt Technologies stock opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $482.63 million, a P/E ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. AirSculpt Technologies has a twelve month low of $2.69 and a twelve month high of $11.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.71.
Separately, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AirSculpt Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st.
AirSculpt Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on operating as a holding company for EBS Intermediate Parent LLC that provides body contouring procedure services in the United States. The company offers custom body contouring using its AirSculpt procedure that removes unwanted fat in a minimally invasive procedure.
