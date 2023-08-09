Vislink Technologies (VISL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) is scheduled to release its 6/30/2023 earnings data before the market opens on Friday, August 11th. Analysts expect Vislink Technologies to post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Vislink Technologies (NASDAQ:VISL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.19 million for the quarter. Vislink Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.98% and a negative net margin of 44.13%.

Shares of NASDAQ VISL opened at $5.29 on Wednesday. Vislink Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.90 and a twelve month high of $14.52. The company has a market cap of $12.59 million, a PE ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.28.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Vislink Technologies stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vislink Technologies, Inc. ( NASDAQ:VISL Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 113,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.24% of Vislink Technologies at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Vislink Technologies, Inc provides solutions for collecting live news, sports, entertainment, and news events for the broadcast markets in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and internationally. It offers live production products and solutions, such as high-definition communication links that reliably capture, transmit, and manage live event footage; a range of high-margin wireless camera transmitter and receiver products; HCAM, a 4K Ultra HD-capable on-camera wireless system; Quantum, an ultra-low latency and waveform agnostic central receiver; ultra-compact onboard solutions; and other receiver products.

