Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.70). The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Down 2.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.21.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.
