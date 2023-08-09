Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post earnings of ($1.50) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Accelerate Diagnostics (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The medical research company reported ($1.70) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($1.70). The business had revenue of $2.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, analysts expect Accelerate Diagnostics to post $-6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:AXDX opened at $6.83 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.84. Accelerate Diagnostics has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $37.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.16 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.21.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 85,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 13,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 95.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 35,771 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 17,461 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Accelerate Diagnostics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Accelerate Diagnostics by 115.6% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. 44.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

