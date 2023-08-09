Ideal Power (IPWR) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Ideal Power (NASDAQ:IPWR – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Ideal Power Stock Performance

Ideal Power stock opened at $11.83 on Wednesday. Ideal Power has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $14.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.15. The company has a market capitalization of $70.18 million, a PE ratio of -9.31 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Trading of Ideal Power

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Ideal Power by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 239,328 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,561,000 after purchasing an additional 22,768 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ideal Power by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 235,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after buying an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ideal Power by 14.3% during the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 52,888 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Ideal Power by 2.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Ideal Power by 7.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,047 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,319 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Ideal Power to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th.

About Ideal Power

Ideal Power Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of its bidirectional bipolar junction TRANsistor solid-state switch technology. The company offers SymCool Power Module designed to meet low conduction loss needs of the solid-state circuit breaker market. It serves electric and hybrid electric vehicles, electric vehicle charging, renewable energy and energy storage system power converters, uninterruptible power supplies for data centers, industrial motor drives, solid-state circuit breakers, distribution and transmission switches and controls, and other industrial and military markets.

Featured Stories

