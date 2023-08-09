Phunware (PHUN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Phunware to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Phunware had a negative return on equity of 94.83% and a negative net margin of 203.64%. The business had revenue of $4.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. On average, analysts expect Phunware to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $0.38 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Phunware has a fifty-two week low of $0.33 and a fifty-two week high of $1.96. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.68. The company has a market cap of $39.25 million, a PE ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 9.92.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHUN. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Phunware by 2,113.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 91,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 86,971 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Phunware by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,200,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,336,000 after acquiring an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in Phunware in the 1st quarter worth approximately $361,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.57% of the company’s stock.

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios in the United States and internationally. The company's products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application administrators to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

