McEwen Mining (MUX) to Release Earnings on Thursday

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUXGet Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.99) per share for the quarter.

McEwen Mining (TSE:MUXGet Free Report) (NYSE:MUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C($0.47) by C$0.28. The business had revenue of C$47.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$34.80 million. McEwen Mining had a negative return on equity of 22.93% and a negative net margin of 86.45%.

Shares of MUX stock opened at C$10.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$478.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.11, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.50. McEwen Mining has a 52 week low of C$3.68 and a 52 week high of C$13.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$10.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.28.

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

