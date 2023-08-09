News (NWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%.

News Stock Performance

NWS stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. News has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.86.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

About News

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in News by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 117,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 613 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in News by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 18,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in News by 4.0% in the first quarter. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of News by 40.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC grew its stake in News by 1.0% in the first quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC now owns 68,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

