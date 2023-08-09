News (NWS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
News (NASDAQ:NWS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.71% and a net margin of 2.64%.
News Stock Performance
NWS stock opened at $20.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.23 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.62. News has a 1-year low of $15.15 and a 1-year high of $21.86.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On News
About News
News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than News
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in Blockchain Stocks Step by Step
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- What is a Mid Cap Stock? How to Invest
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for News Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for News and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.