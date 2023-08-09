Energous (WATT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Energous to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 88.08% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, analysts expect Energous to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Energous Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.50.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energous in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Energous
About Energous
Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Energous
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Find Cloud Software Company Stocks to Trade and Invest
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.