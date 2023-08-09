Energous (WATT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 10th. Analysts expect Energous to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Energous had a negative return on equity of 88.08% and a negative net margin of 3,521.31%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.15 million. On average, analysts expect Energous to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Energous alerts:

Energous Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WATT opened at $0.24 on Wednesday. Energous has a 1-year low of $0.18 and a 1-year high of $1.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.27 and a 200-day moving average of $0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $22.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energous

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Energous by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 33,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 11,650 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Energous by 10.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 169,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,766 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Energous by 1.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 896,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 17,142 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of Energous by 145.6% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 33,183 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 19,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Energous during the second quarter valued at about $53,000. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energous in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Energous

About Energous

(Get Free Report)

Energous Corporation develops wireless charging applications. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency-based charging for electronic devices. Its products are used in building and home automation, electronic shelf labels, industrial IoT sensors, surface and implanted medical devices, tracking devices, hearables, wearables, consumer electronics, and public safety applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Energous Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energous and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.