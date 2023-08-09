William Blair Comments on Uber Technologies, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) – William Blair upped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Uber Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now anticipates that the ride-sharing company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. The consensus estimate for Uber Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $0.42 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Uber Technologies’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.19 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The ride-sharing company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.19. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 1.07% and a negative return on equity of 4.57%. The firm had revenue of $9.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.33) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on UBER. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $42.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.03.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:UBER opened at $45.19 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.24. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $22.94 and a 52 week high of $49.49. The company has a market capitalization of $92.35 billion, a PE ratio of -205.40, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.23.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of Uber Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.51, for a total value of $4,751,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,316,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,534,704.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 644 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $26,404.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 128,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,285,556. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 225,642 shares of company stock worth $10,325,237 in the last quarter. 3.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Uber Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 84,122.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 123,555,492 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $5,333,891,000 after purchasing an additional 123,408,790 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,767,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,202,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,569 shares in the last quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP increased its stake in Uber Technologies by 167.5% during the 1st quarter. Altimeter Capital Management LP now owns 30,760,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,193,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,260,000 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $580,568,000. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 22,070,619 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $787,480,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

