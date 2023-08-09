Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Insider Acquires £35,000 in Stock

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Blandford bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($44,728.43).
Gaming Realms Price Performance
Shares of LON:GMR opened at GBX 35.65 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.10 million, a PE ratio of 3,565.00 and a beta of 1.41. Gaming Realms plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.44.
About Gaming Realms
Further Reading
