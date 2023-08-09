Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR) Insider Acquires £35,000 in Stock

Gaming Realms plc (LON:GMR – Get Free Report) insider Mark Blandford bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.45) per share, with a total value of £35,000 ($44,728.43).

Shares of LON:GMR opened at GBX 35.65 ($0.46) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £104.10 million, a PE ratio of 3,565.00 and a beta of 1.41. Gaming Realms plc has a twelve month low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a twelve month high of GBX 38.50 ($0.49). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 31.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 29.44.

Gaming Realms plc develops, publishes, and licenses mobile gaming content in the United Kingdom, the United States, Isle of Man, Malta, Gibraltar, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Licensing and Social Publishing. The Licensing segment is involved in brand and content licensing to partners.

