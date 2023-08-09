Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Decreased by Wedbush

Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Tempur Sealy International in a report released on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.86 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.90. Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Tempur Sealy International’s current full-year earnings is $2.61 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Tempur Sealy International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TPX. TheStreet upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on Tempur Sealy International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.75.

Tempur Sealy International Trading Up 0.7 %

TPX opened at $45.66 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. Tempur Sealy International has a 12 month low of $23.62 and a 12 month high of $47.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.82.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a negative return on equity of 90,462.73% and a net margin of 8.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.58 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is 18.97%.

Insider Transactions at Tempur Sealy International

In other news, CEO H Clifford Buster III sold 75,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.82, for a total value of $2,693,664.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,229 shares in the company, valued at $5,202,102.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.18% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 53.4% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 72.6% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 697.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 2,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 2,345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Stearns & Foster, and Cocoon by Sealy brand names.

Further Reading

