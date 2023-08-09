Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for YETI Holdings, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair lifted their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for YETI in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 2nd. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the company will earn $0.42 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.38. The consensus estimate for YETI’s current full-year earnings is $1.98 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for YETI’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $302.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.69 million. YETI had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 33.52%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp cut shares of YETI from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.83.

Shares of YETI stock opened at $40.13 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.83. YETI has a one year low of $27.86 and a one year high of $49.01.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in YETI by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 41,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in YETI by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 151,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,275,000 after buying an additional 68,844 shares during the period. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in YETI by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 104,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at about $501,000. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

