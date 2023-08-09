StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX – Get Free Report) in a report released on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Manitex International Stock Performance

Shares of Manitex International stock opened at $4.79 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.05 and a 200 day moving average of $5.08. Manitex International has a 12 month low of $3.48 and a 12 month high of $6.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.22 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manitex International

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 1st quarter valued at about $86,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Manitex International in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About Manitex International

Manitex International, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the United States, Italy, Canada, France, Chile, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes products that are used in various industries. It also offers boom trucks, truck cranes, and sign cranes products primarily for use in industrial projects, energy exploration, and infrastructure development comprising roads, bridges, and commercial construction; and truck-mounted aerial platforms.

