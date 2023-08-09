Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Intevac (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Benchmark cut Intevac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. TheStreet cut Intevac from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Partner Cap Sec reaffirmed a “fundamental buy” rating on shares of Intevac in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Intevac during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 380,269 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,460,000 after acquiring an additional 58,516 shares during the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Intevac by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 272,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,760,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 173,375 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 6,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 211.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 278,212 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,038,000 after acquiring an additional 188,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.65% of the company’s stock.
Intevac, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and develops thin-film processing systems in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It designs, develops, and markets vacuum process equipment solutions for manufacturing small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard disk drive, display cover panel, and other adjacent thin-film markets.
