U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.
U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance
NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.15 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.99.
U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About U.S. Global Investors
U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than U.S. Global Investors
- How Investors Can Find the Best Cheap Dividend Stocks
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.