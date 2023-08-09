U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the asset manager’s stock.

U.S. Global Investors Stock Performance

NASDAQ GROW opened at $3.15 on Friday. U.S. Global Investors has a 1-year low of $2.41 and a 1-year high of $4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.87. The company has a market cap of $46.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.14 and a beta of 1.99.

Get U.S. Global Investors alerts:

U.S. Global Investors (NASDAQ:GROW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter. U.S. Global Investors had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 5.62%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About U.S. Global Investors

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in U.S. Global Investors by 208,833.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 12,530 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $96,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 16.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 5,350 shares during the last quarter. EA Series Trust bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors during the second quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Global Investors by 150.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 49,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 29,738 shares during the last quarter. 24.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

U.S. Global Investors, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to investment companies. It also provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm manages equity and fixed income mutual funds for its clients. It also manages hedge funds. The firm also manages exchange traded funds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Global Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Global Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.