Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
Union Bankshares Price Performance
NASDAQ:UNB opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.99.
Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Union Bankshares Company Profile
Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
