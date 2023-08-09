Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:UNB – Free Report) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Union Bankshares Price Performance

NASDAQ:UNB opened at $22.48 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.83 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Union Bankshares has a one year low of $20.07 and a one year high of $27.99.

Get Union Bankshares alerts:

Union Bankshares Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 3rd. Investors of record on Saturday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.17%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Union Bankshares Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Union Bankshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 15.1% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 3,448 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 244.4% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,465 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,459 shares in the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in Union Bankshares by 2.8% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 40,950 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $940,000 after purchasing an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Union Bankshares by 617.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. 10.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

Union Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Union Bank that provides retail, commercial, and municipal banking products and services in northern Vermont and New Hampshire. It offers retail depository services, such as personal checking, savings, money market, IRA/SEP/KEOGH, and health savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.