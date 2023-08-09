StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on SYNH. Mizuho boosted their price target on Syneos Health from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays raised Syneos Health from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Robert W. Baird cut Syneos Health from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Syneos Health from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Syneos Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.63.

Get Syneos Health alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on SYNH

Syneos Health Price Performance

Shares of SYNH opened at $42.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.58. Syneos Health has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $71.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.09 and its 200-day moving average is $39.44.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 12.14% and a net margin of 2.74%. Equities research analysts expect that Syneos Health will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Syneos Health

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Syneos Health by 0.9% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 30,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Syneos Health by 12.0% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 2,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 26,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 33.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Syneos Health by 1.3% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

About Syneos Health

(Get Free Report)

Syneos Health, Inc, operates as an integrated biopharmaceutical solutions company. The company operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in Phase I to IV of clinical development.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Syneos Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syneos Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.