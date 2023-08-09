Analysts Set International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) Target Price at $59.20

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the four analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $59.20.
INSW has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on International Seaways from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of International Seaways from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of International Seaways in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.
Get Our Latest Report on International Seaways
Insider Transactions at International Seaways
Hedge Funds Weigh In On International Seaways
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INSW. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Seaways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,047,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 159.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 966,565 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,286,000 after buying an additional 593,683 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,928,861 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,074,000 after buying an additional 466,627 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of International Seaways by 2,140.5% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 485,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,957,000 after buying an additional 463,400 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in International Seaways by 193.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 672,103 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $24,881,000 after acquiring an additional 442,916 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
International Seaways Stock Down 0.6 %
Shares of NYSE:INSW opened at $44.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.18 and its 200 day moving average is $40.46. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $25.04 and a 52-week high of $53.25.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than International Seaways
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- 5 Best Fintech Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Start Investing in Real Estate
- UPS Slipping To More Attractive Levels On Weak Outlook
- How to Analyze Restaurant Stocks
- More Good News Coming? GoodRx Spikes Ahead of Q2 Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.